PC: MEO

The Bella Project prom dress giveaway on Moloka‘i is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Maui Economic Opportunity in Kaunakakai.

MEO Youth Services on Moloka‘i worked with The Bella Project officials on Oʻahu to bring more than 150 new and lightly used formal wear to the island for local youth. “The Gift of Glamour” event is set for MEO at 380 Kolapa Place.

The formal wear will be given away at no charge to the youth.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Donations are being accepted to supplement the supply from March 13-17. New or lightly used dresses, sandals, accessories, tuxedos, slacks, dress shoes and shirts are being accepted.

Youth looking to obtain a gown or accessories need to make a reservation by calling Youth Services at 808-553-5472. A dressing area will be set up.

Mela Candelario, who heads up Youth Services on Moloka‘i, said that obtaining a prom dress can be cost-prohibitive to families. In addition to the cost of the gowns, youth have to fly to a Neighbor Island because the island does not have boutiques or formal dress shops.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Moloka‘i High Junior and Senior Prom will be held April 8.