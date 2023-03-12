Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:53 AM HST. Sunrise 6:36 AM HST. Sunset 6:34 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 06:18 PM HST. Low 1.1 feet 12:01 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:59 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 11:28 AM HST. Sunrise 6:35 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will continue to ease today as a north-northwest swell moves out. Small surf will prevail for all shores this week with mainly a mix of background northwest, north- northeast and south swell expected.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to less than 5mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with SSW winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with SSW winds 10-15mph.