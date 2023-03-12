Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 12, 2023

March 12, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:53 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:36 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:34 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 06:18 PM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 12:01 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 03:59 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            southwest around 5 mph in the

                            afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 11:28 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:35 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores will continue to ease today as a north-northwest swell moves out. Small surf will prevail for all shores this week with mainly a mix of background northwest, north- northeast and south swell expected. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to less than 5mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with SSW winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with SSW winds 10-15mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
              					

					
