Maui Surf Forecast for March 12, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|6-8
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:36 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:34 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:35 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north and west facing shores will continue to ease today as a north-northwest swell moves out. Small surf will prevail for all shores this week with mainly a mix of background northwest, north- northeast and south swell expected.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to less than 5mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with SSW winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with SSW winds 10-15mph.
