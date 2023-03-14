Maui News

Legislature to recognize Education Week at the State Capitol

March 14, 2023, 1:51 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
4 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

File image of House floor. PC: Hawaiʻi House Democrats.

The Hawaiʻi State Legislature celebrates Education Week from March 13-17, 2023. Co-sponsored by Senate Vice President Michelle N. Kidani and House Representative Justin H. Woodson of Maui, Education Week will honor and recognize Hawaiʻi’s educators, students, counselors, principals and staff.

“This week allows us to highlight the important work and achievements of education leaders across the State of Hawaiʻi. Their diligence and commitment are what create a brighter future for our keiki, and they deserve to be recognized for their efforts,” said House Committee on Education Chair Justin H. Woodson. (D-9, Kahului, Puʻunēnē, portion of Wailuku)

“Each spring the chairs of the Senate and House Education Committees designate a week during which we invite teachers, students and education professionals to the Capitol to be recognized through floor presentations and education-related events,” said Senate Vice President Michelle N. Kidani (Senate District 18 – Mililani Town, Waipi‘o Gentry, Crestview, Waikele, portion of Waipahu, Village Park, Royal Kunia). “This year we are particularly excited over our program, as it is the first time in three years that we are returning to our traditional format of inviting our special honorees to our State Capitol to bestow upon them recognition, admiration, and gratitude for their achievements. We do not want their contributions to educational excellence in our schools to go unseen.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Education Week is an annual event that takes place during the legislative session. Awardees will be recognized during Senate and House Floor sessions throughout the week, with several activities also taking place at the Capitol.

The 2023 Awardees include the following:

AwardAward CategoryName
2023 Milken Educator AwardMilkenEsther Kwon
US Department of Education- 2022 National Blue Ribbon SchoolBlue RibbonKāhala Elementary
US Department of Education- 2022 National Blue Ribbon SchoolBlue RibbonHōkūlani Elementary // Ervin Pasalo
US Department of Education- 2022 National Blue Ribbon SchoolBlue RibbonNuʻuanu Elementary
National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) Hawaiʻi National Distinguished PrincipalFacultyAaron Tominaga
National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) 2022 National Outstanding Assistant PrincipalFacultyStacy Kawamura
2022 Hawai‘I Association of School Librarians (HASL) Golden Key AwardLibraryShelley Lau
2022 Milken Teacher of PromiseMilkenTristan Nguyen
HI DOE- Hawai‘i District’s Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa Complex Teacher of the YearTeacher of the YearChayanee Brooks
HI DOE- Maui District’s Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lāna‘i-Moloka‘i Complex Teacher of the YearTeacher of the YearCornelio (CJ) Ancheta
HI DOE- Honolulu District’s Kaimukī-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Teacher of the YearTeacher of the YearKeevan Matsumoto
HI DOE- 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the YearTeacher of the YearMichael Ida
HI DOE- Windward District’s Kailua-Kalāheo Complex Teacher of the YearTeacher of the YearDeanne Takeno
2022 United States Senate Youth ProgramStudentEnjl Himoya
2022 United States Senate Youth ProgramStudentJoshua Ching
HI DOE- Central District’s ‘Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Teacher of the YearTeacher of the YearCherie Teraoka
Hawaiʻi Association of Secondary School Administrators (HASSA)- Hawaiʻi State Principal of the YearFacultyLaura Ahn
2023 United States Senate Youth ProgramStudentDaniel Pruder
Phi Theta Kappa Pacific Regional PresidentStudentKeziah Christie Unciano Ancheta
2023 United States Senate Youth ProgramStudentMaverick Yasuda
HI DOE- Leeward District’s Campbell-Kapolei Complex Teacher of the YearTeacher of the YearLeeann Manuel
2022 Outstanding Library Service AwardLibraryJoanna Dunn
2022 Leeward District’s Pearl City- Waipahū Complex Teacher of Promise Milken Educator 
Award 		Milken (District)Kisa Matlin
HI DOE- Leeward District’s Pearl City- Waipahū Complex Teacher of the YearTeacher of the YearDaphne Okunaga
HI DOE- Charter Schools Teacher of the YearTeacher of the YearCerina Livaudais
HI DOE- Maui District’s Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex Teacher of the YearTeacher of the YearMalia Draper
HI DOE- Central District’s Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Teacher of the YearTeacher of the YearJared Haiola
HI DOE-Kapaʻa-Kauaʻi-Waimea Complex Teacher of the YearTeacher of the YearShelby Ann Erdmann
HI DOE- West Hawai‘i District’s Honoka‘a-Kealakehe-Kohala-
Konawaena Complex Teacher of the Year		Teacher of the YearJoel Matsunaga
2023 Hawaii LifeSmarts State Competition 1st placeStudentMaryknoll School
2023 Hawaii LifeSmarts State Competition 2nd placeStudentWaipahu High School
2023 Hawaii LifeSmarts State Competition third placeStudentKalani High School
Hawaii School Counselor Association (HSCA) Counselor of the YearFacultyShely Chang
HI DOE- Leeward District’s Nānākuli-Wai‘anae Complex Teacher of the YearTeacher of the YearNuikalā Koerte
Hawaii Districts Hilo-Waiākea Complex Teacher of the YearTeacher of the YearKristy Taise
2022 Hawai‘i District’s Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa Teacher of Promise Milken Educator AwardMilken (District)Annie Henbest
2022 Hawai‘i District’s Hilo-Waiākea Teacher of Promise Milken Educator AwardMilken (District)Hippolyte Assi
2022 Honolulu District’s Kaimukī-McKinley-Roosevelt Teacher of Promise Milken Educator 
Award 		Milken (District)Keonaona Mahi
2022 Central District’s ‘Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Teacher of Promise Milken Educator AwardMilken (District)Jessica Lobo Atnip
2022 Windward District’s Kailua-Kalāheo Teacher of Promise Milken Educator AwardMilken (District)Mikayla Kloeppel
HI DOE- Windward District’s Castle-Kahuku Complex Teacher of the YearTeacher of the YearMakena Ale
2022 Central District’s Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Teacher of Promise Milken Educator 
Award 		Milken (District)Alohalani Ligsay
2022 Leeward District’s Campbell-Kapolei Teacher of Promise Milken Educator AwardMilken (District)Kayla Emocling
2022 Maui District’s Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Teacher of Promise Milken Educator AwardMilken (District)William Kjontvedt
2022 Maui District’s Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lāna‘i-Moloka‘i Teacher of Promise Milken Educator AwardMilken (District)Brianna Craig

Education Week events taking place at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol:

  • Early Childhood Care and Education Day
    • Monday, March 13
    • Hawaiʻi State Capitol Rotunda
    • 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
  • Friends of the Library Book Sale
    • Tuesday, March 14
    • Hawaiʻi State Capitol Conference Room 224
    • 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Work Based Learning Celebration Day
    • Friday, March 17
    • Hawaiʻi State Capitol Auditorium
    • 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Bicyclist Suffers Critical Life Threatening Injuries In Honoapiʻilani Crash On Maui 2Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi Welcomes Three New Physicians To Kihei Wailuku And Kona 3Maui Hotels And Restaurants Dominate Usa Todays 10 Best Lists 4Park Maui To Hold Lahaina Open House March 25 5List Maui Lane Closures Through March 17 6Maui Obituaries Week Ending Mar 12 2023