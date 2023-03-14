File image of House floor. PC: Hawaiʻi House Democrats.

The Hawaiʻi State Legislature celebrates Education Week from March 13-17, 2023. Co-sponsored by Senate Vice President Michelle N. Kidani and House Representative Justin H. Woodson of Maui, Education Week will honor and recognize Hawaiʻi’s educators, students, counselors, principals and staff.

“This week allows us to highlight the important work and achievements of education leaders across the State of Hawaiʻi. Their diligence and commitment are what create a brighter future for our keiki, and they deserve to be recognized for their efforts,” said House Committee on Education Chair Justin H. Woodson. (D-9, Kahului, Puʻunēnē, portion of Wailuku)

“Each spring the chairs of the Senate and House Education Committees designate a week during which we invite teachers, students and education professionals to the Capitol to be recognized through floor presentations and education-related events,” said Senate Vice President Michelle N. Kidani (Senate District 18 – Mililani Town, Waipi‘o Gentry, Crestview, Waikele, portion of Waipahu, Village Park, Royal Kunia). “This year we are particularly excited over our program, as it is the first time in three years that we are returning to our traditional format of inviting our special honorees to our State Capitol to bestow upon them recognition, admiration, and gratitude for their achievements. We do not want their contributions to educational excellence in our schools to go unseen.”

Education Week is an annual event that takes place during the legislative session. Awardees will be recognized during Senate and House Floor sessions throughout the week, with several activities also taking place at the Capitol.

Award Award Category Name 2023 Milken Educator Award Milken Esther Kwon US Department of Education- 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Blue Ribbon Kāhala Elementary US Department of Education- 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Blue Ribbon Hōkūlani Elementary // Ervin Pasalo US Department of Education- 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Blue Ribbon Nuʻuanu Elementary National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) Hawaiʻi National Distinguished Principal Faculty Aaron Tominaga National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) 2022 National Outstanding Assistant Principal Faculty Stacy Kawamura 2022 Hawai‘I Association of School Librarians (HASL) Golden Key Award Library Shelley Lau 2022 Milken Teacher of Promise Milken Tristan Nguyen HI DOE- Hawai‘i District’s Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa Complex Teacher of the Year Teacher of the Year Chayanee Brooks HI DOE- Maui District’s Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lāna‘i-Moloka‘i Complex Teacher of the Year Teacher of the Year Cornelio (CJ) Ancheta HI DOE- Honolulu District’s Kaimukī-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Teacher of the Year Teacher of the Year Keevan Matsumoto HI DOE- 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year Teacher of the Year Michael Ida HI DOE- Windward District’s Kailua-Kalāheo Complex Teacher of the Year Teacher of the Year Deanne Takeno 2022 United States Senate Youth Program Student Enjl Himoya 2022 United States Senate Youth Program Student Joshua Ching HI DOE- Central District’s ‘Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Teacher of the Year Teacher of the Year Cherie Teraoka Hawaiʻi Association of Secondary School Administrators (HASSA)- Hawaiʻi State Principal of the Year Faculty Laura Ahn 2023 United States Senate Youth Program Student Daniel Pruder Phi Theta Kappa Pacific Regional President Student Keziah Christie Unciano Ancheta 2023 United States Senate Youth Program Student Maverick Yasuda HI DOE- Leeward District’s Campbell-Kapolei Complex Teacher of the Year Teacher of the Year Leeann Manuel 2022 Outstanding Library Service Award Library Joanna Dunn 2022 Leeward District’s Pearl City- Waipahū Complex Teacher of Promise Milken Educator

Award Milken (District) Kisa Matlin HI DOE- Leeward District’s Pearl City- Waipahū Complex Teacher of the Year Teacher of the Year Daphne Okunaga HI DOE- Charter Schools Teacher of the Year Teacher of the Year Cerina Livaudais HI DOE- Maui District’s Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex Teacher of the Year Teacher of the Year Malia Draper HI DOE- Central District’s Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Teacher of the Year Teacher of the Year Jared Haiola HI DOE-Kapaʻa-Kauaʻi-Waimea Complex Teacher of the Year Teacher of the Year Shelby Ann Erdmann HI DOE- West Hawai‘i District’s Honoka‘a-Kealakehe-Kohala-

Konawaena Complex Teacher of the Year Teacher of the Year Joel Matsunaga 2023 Hawaii LifeSmarts State Competition 1st place Student Maryknoll School 2023 Hawaii LifeSmarts State Competition 2nd place Student Waipahu High School 2023 Hawaii LifeSmarts State Competition third place Student Kalani High School Hawaii School Counselor Association (HSCA) Counselor of the Year Faculty Shely Chang HI DOE- Leeward District’s Nānākuli-Wai‘anae Complex Teacher of the Year Teacher of the Year Nuikalā Koerte Hawaii Districts Hilo-Waiākea Complex Teacher of the Year Teacher of the Year Kristy Taise 2022 Hawai‘i District’s Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa Teacher of Promise Milken Educator Award Milken (District) Annie Henbest 2022 Hawai‘i District’s Hilo-Waiākea Teacher of Promise Milken Educator Award Milken (District) Hippolyte Assi 2022 Honolulu District’s Kaimukī-McKinley-Roosevelt Teacher of Promise Milken Educator

Award Milken (District) Keonaona Mahi 2022 Central District’s ‘Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Teacher of Promise Milken Educator Award Milken (District) Jessica Lobo Atnip 2022 Windward District’s Kailua-Kalāheo Teacher of Promise Milken Educator Award Milken (District) Mikayla Kloeppel HI DOE- Windward District’s Castle-Kahuku Complex Teacher of the Year Teacher of the Year Makena Ale 2022 Central District’s Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Teacher of Promise Milken Educator

Award Milken (District) Alohalani Ligsay 2022 Leeward District’s Campbell-Kapolei Teacher of Promise Milken Educator Award Milken (District) Kayla Emocling 2022 Maui District’s Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Teacher of Promise Milken Educator Award Milken (District) William Kjontvedt 2022 Maui District’s Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lāna‘i-Moloka‘i Teacher of Promise Milken Educator Award Milken (District) Brianna Craig

Education Week events taking place at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol:

Early Childhood Care and Education Day Monday, March 13 Hawaiʻi State Capitol Rotunda 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.



Friends of the Library Book Sale Tuesday, March 14 Hawaiʻi State Capitol Conference Room 224 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Work Based Learning Celebration Day Friday, March 17 Hawaiʻi State Capitol Auditorium 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

