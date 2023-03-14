Maui Activities

Maui hotels and restaurants dominate USA Today’s 10 Best lists

March 14, 2023, 7:17 AM HST
* Updated March 14, 7:18 AM
Kāʻanapali Beach looking out towards Puʻu Kekaʻa. PC: Wendy Osher (November 2021)

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa was named the Best Hotel in Hawaiʻi by USA TODAY in the publications 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.  The resort was selected for its “plush ocean view rooms, lagoon-style pool” and location at Kāʻanapali Beach.

Maui properties dominated the list with half of the spots. Others making the 10 Best list included: Westin Maui Resort & Spa at No. 2; the Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel at No. 3; The Ritz-Carlton Maui at Kapalua at No. 5; and the Four Seasons Resort in Lānaʻi City at No. 9.  

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa was also recently selected as a winner of Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Best Family Travel Award.

PC: Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa
USA Today also selected West Maui’s Kāʻanapali Beach as the best beach in Hawaiʻi.  Mākena State Beach Park in South Maui also made the list.

Maui dominated the publication’s 10 Best Restaurants list which included: Merriman’s Hawaiʻi (multiple locations); Monkeypod Kitchen (multiple locations); Leilani’s on the Beach in Lahaina; Japengo in Lahaina; Star Noodle in Lahaina; and Mama’s Fish House in Pāʻia.

On its list for Best Family Attraction, the Maui Ocean Center, PacWhale Eco Adventures, and the Old Lahaina Lūʻau made the 10 Best list. In the Best Tour Company category, Aliʻi Nui – Maui was the only Valley Isle company that made the list.

Nominees for all categories were chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors, contributors and sources. Readers were then asked to vote for their favorite.

The full Best of Hawaiʻi list published by USA Today is available online.

