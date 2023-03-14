West Maui Construction, Inc. announced it will be performing work on the County’s water system on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The work will result in a water shut-off for a portion of homes in the Pukalani area from approximately 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The shutdown will affect all water services off of Old Haleakalā Highway (Hwy 37), Mohala Place, Ulunui Place, Haaheo Place, Kila Kila Place, Hio Place, North Hiena Place, South Hiena Place, Piʻimauna St., Awakea Loop, Kaʻapeha Place, Kewai Place, Kahoa Road, Ihea Place, Noho Place, Munoz Place, Noho Place, Makani Place, Kihapai Place, Kumano Drive, Aheahe Place, Kumano Drive, Nanaina St., Laka Lane, Haʻahaʻa St., Kino St., Maikailoa St., Aewa Place, Lolani St., Ikea St., Kamelani St., Aiea Place, Alohi Place, Hiwalani Loop, Iholani St., Ipolani St. and Iwalani St.

DWS customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules appropriately.

For more information, contact WMC Inc. at 808-757-7001. To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at 808-270-7633.