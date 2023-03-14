Maui News

Notice of water shutdown affecting Pukalani on March 16, 2023

March 14, 2023, 4:19 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

West Maui Construction, Inc. announced it will be performing work on the County’s water system on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The work will result in a water shut-off for a portion of homes in the Pukalani area from approximately 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The shutdown will affect all water services off of Old Haleakalā Highway (Hwy 37), Mohala Place, Ulunui Place, Haaheo Place, Kila Kila Place, Hio Place, North Hiena Place, South Hiena Place, Piʻimauna St., Awakea Loop, Kaʻapeha Place, Kewai Place, Kahoa Road, Ihea Place, Noho Place, Munoz Place, Noho Place, Makani Place, Kihapai Place, Kumano Drive, Aheahe Place, Kumano Drive, Nanaina St., Laka Lane, Haʻahaʻa St., Kino St., Maikailoa St., Aewa Place, Lolani St., Ikea St., Kamelani St., Aiea Place, Alohi Place, Hiwalani Loop, Iholani St., Ipolani St. and Iwalani St.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

DWS customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules appropriately.

For more information, contact WMC Inc. at 808-757-7001. To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at 808-270-7633.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Bicyclist Suffers Critical Life Threatening Injuries In Honoapiʻilani Crash On Maui 2Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi Welcomes Three New Physicians To Kihei Wailuku And Kona 3List Maui Lane Closures Through March 17 4Maui Obituaries Week Ending Mar 12 2023 5High School Senior Raised 10000 To Benefit Habitat For Humanity Maui 6Park Maui To Hold Lahaina Open House March 25