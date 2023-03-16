Maui News

Michelle L. Drewyer appointed to fill judicial vacancy created by now-Maui Mayor Bissen

March 16, 2023, 4:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Governor Josh Green, M.D. has selected Michelle L. Drewyer to serve as Circuit Court Judge for the Second Circuit, to fill the vacancy created by now-Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr.

Hoapili Hale. File photo by Wendy Osher.

“Judge Drewyer has an impeccable record of service to the law and to the community and understands her broader Maui Nui kuleana,” said Gov. Green in a news release. “Her experience across District, Family, Circuit and Federal Court while practicing both criminal and civil law, as well as her time as a per diem judge make her an excellent selection to preside over cases of the Second Circuit Court.”

With her selection, the Second Circuit Court of Maui County will fully achieve gender parity, with two female and two male judges. Across Maui Circuit and District Courts, four female and five male judges now sit on the bench. Statewide with Gov. Green’s selection of Drewyer, there will be 82 full-time state judges and/or justices, comprising 40 women and 42 men.

“Justice may be blind, but meeting our society’s needs for diversity, equity and inclusion must be pursued with open eyes,” said Gov. Green.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It is an honor to have been selected from among the highly qualified candidates Gov. Green interviewed,” said Drewyer, who started her legal career on Maui in 1991 as a deputy prosecuting attorney. “As a judge, I have sat on every type of Family and District Court calendar and have traveled to Hāna, Moloka‘i and Lana‘i to hear cases, so I understand the varying needs of the outer districts. I will serve them with respect and objectivity.”

All nominations are subject to confirmation by the State Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Hawaiʻi Department Of Health Issues Red Placard To Restaurant In Paia 2Maui Hotels And Restaurants Dominate Usa Todays 10 Best Lists 3Chopped Champion Chef Mckenna Shea Of Maui Wins With Abalone On Food Network 4Maui Police Seek Man Wanted For Alleged Burglary And Theft 5Latest Agreement Between Upw And Maui Health Goes To Vote 6Earth Day Sunflower Farm Music Fest To Support Food Security In Hawaiʻi April 22