Governor Josh Green, M.D. has selected Michelle L. Drewyer to serve as Circuit Court Judge for the Second Circuit, to fill the vacancy created by now-Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr.

Hoapili Hale. File photo by Wendy Osher.

“Judge Drewyer has an impeccable record of service to the law and to the community and understands her broader Maui Nui kuleana,” said Gov. Green in a news release. “Her experience across District, Family, Circuit and Federal Court while practicing both criminal and civil law, as well as her time as a per diem judge make her an excellent selection to preside over cases of the Second Circuit Court.”

With her selection, the Second Circuit Court of Maui County will fully achieve gender parity, with two female and two male judges. Across Maui Circuit and District Courts, four female and five male judges now sit on the bench. Statewide with Gov. Green’s selection of Drewyer, there will be 82 full-time state judges and/or justices, comprising 40 women and 42 men.

“Justice may be blind, but meeting our society’s needs for diversity, equity and inclusion must be pursued with open eyes,” said Gov. Green.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It is an honor to have been selected from among the highly qualified candidates Gov. Green interviewed,” said Drewyer, who started her legal career on Maui in 1991 as a deputy prosecuting attorney. “As a judge, I have sat on every type of Family and District Court calendar and have traveled to Hāna, Moloka‘i and Lana‘i to hear cases, so I understand the varying needs of the outer districts. I will serve them with respect and objectivity.”

All nominations are subject to confirmation by the State Senate.