Gov. Green considers nominations for intermediate court of appeals

March 18, 2023, 10:30 AM HST
Gavel. PC: Wendy Osher

Five nominees for Associate Judge for the Intermediate Court of Appeals have been announced for consideration by the State Judicial Selection Committee to Governor Josh Green, M.D. 

The State Judicial Selection Commission transmitted the list of nominees to Gov. Green today following a thorough review of the qualifications and backgrounds of all applicants.

The nominees include:

  • Lance D. Collins is currently a per diem judge for District and Family Court (Second Circuit) and a graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law. 
  • Rebecca A. Copeland is currently a District Family Court Judge (First Circuit) and the lead judge in the Special Division and Presiding Judge in Truancy Court. She is a graduate of St. Mary’s University School of Law. 
  • Kimberly Tsumoto Guidry is an attorney for the State of Hawaiʻi employed by the Department of the Attorney General as the Solicitor General and Supervising Deputy Attorney General. She received her law degree from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law.
  • Deirdre Marie-Iha works as an attorney and is a partner at Goodsill Anderson Quinn & Stifel. She graduated from the University of Colorado School of Law.
  • Taryn R. Tomasa Gifford is an attorney and works as a Deputy Public Defender III. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law.
Governor Green must make his appointment within 30 days, or by Sunday, April 16, 2023. The public is invited to provide comments on the nominees via the Governor’s website

Once selected, the nominee will be subject to confirmation by the State Senate.

Comments

