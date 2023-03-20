The annual SBA Small Business Awards for Hawaiʻi will be presented to a roster of top performing, savvy small business owners and small business advocates at a ceremony and pau hana celebration on May 4, 2023, at the YWCA of Oʻahu from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Twenty-three award winners will be honored during this event for their achievements and contributions to the vitality of Hawaiʻi’s local economy.

For information on tickets for this event, contact Amber Coutsos ([email protected]), Office Manager at the Maui Chamber of Commerce, the Co-Sponsor of this recognition event.

The Small Business Person of the Year Award recognizes staying power, increases in revenues and sales, job creation, response to adversity and innovation in small business operations, products or services as well as commitment to their community.

Jonathan Montalbo, President of Aloha Termite & Pest Control in Kapolei has been selected as the 2023 Small Business Person of the Year for the State of Hawaiʻi by the US Small Business Administration Hawaiʻi District Office. Jonathan will represent the State of Hawaiʻi in Washington, D.C. on April 30, 2023. At the event, one of the state/territory winners will be announced as the 2023 National Small Business Person of the Year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to State of Hawaiʻi winner Aloha Termite & Pest Control, the top small business owners representing the counties include:

County of Maui: David Sellers – Hawaiʻi Off-Grid

County of Hawaiʻi: Nakoa Pabre – Umekes, LLC

County of Honolulu: Dr. Alan Wu & Dr. Tony Trpkovski – Doctors of Waikīkī LLP

The SBA Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award goes to individuals who have shown the likelihood of success during a minimum of three years of operation and ownership of a small business before reaching the age of 35 and demonstrates increasing sales and job opportunities.

State of Hawaiʻi: Kea Peters – Kakou Collective

County of Hawaiʻi: Daniel Vaverko – 9 Rooms LLC

County of Kauaʻi: Klifton Gomes – K&S Septic Supplies

The Family-Owned Small Business of the Year Award goes to small business owners who have continued to operate a going concern that is at least 15 years old and have transferred a portion of ownership from one family member to another and integrated family members in a variety of employment roles and opportunities.

State of Hawaiʻi : Dwight F. Min – Min Plastics

: County of Kauaʻi: Malia Burns Kiolbasa, William Kiolbasa & Becky Burns Anahola Granola, LLC

County of Honolulu: Sidney Takara – Kilani Bakery

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Women-Owned Business of the Year: A women-owned small business owner who has experienced the rewards and difficulties of owning their own business.

State of Hawaiʻi: Monica Toguchi-Ryan – Ho’ike Mau LLC dba Highway Inn

County of Maui: Angela Leone – Maui Leones LLC, dba Coconut Condos

County of Honolulu: Janene Gordon – Gordon Mechanical LLC

County of Hawaiʻi: Donna Marie Brucato – Hikialani Resort Destinations, Inc.

Veteran Business of the Year: A veteran-owned small business who has experienced the rewards and difficulties of owning their own business.

State of Hawaiʻi: Dearonne Bethea, Julian Simmons, Jerome Easter & Broderick Ward, Jr. – Band of Brothers

Veteran Business Champion: An individual who has fulfilled a commitment to the advancement of small business opportunities for veterans of the US armed forces.

State of Hawaiʻi: Dirk Soma – Kauaʻi Community College