Dickenson St. between Waineʻe and Honoapiʻilani is closed in the westbound direction for waterline repairs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Monday, March 20, 2023.

Traffic will be allowed to turn off Honoapiʻilani Highway onto Dickenson St. and will contraflow at the worksite, according to an update.

Local traffic and emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass during the work period.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.