Applications are being accepted for the East Maui Community Water Authority Board, established following the approval of a charter amendment at the Nov. 8 election.

“Ola i ka wai, water is life, has never been as important as it is now,” said Council member Shane M. Sinenci, who introduced Resolution 22-119, CD1, FD2, which proposed the charter amendment.

Sinenci who holds the council seat for the East Maui residency area thanked Maui County voters for supporting the charter amendment. “In this era of climate change and aging infrastructure, we must manage our resources responsibly to bring more water to residents and farmers,” he said in announcing the openings.

The East Maui Regional Community Board will appoint the director and set policies for the new East Maui Community Water Authority, which is responsible for a long-range watershed-management plan. The council’s Water Authority, Social Services and Parks Committee will vet the board applications.

Sinenci said the 11-member East Maui Regional Community Board is concerned with the Nāhiku, Keʻanae, Honomanū and Huelo license areas. Each license area will be represented by at least two board members.

Additionally, one board member must be engaged in ranching, farming, aquaculture or loko iʻa in the Upcountry water system service area, another must reside in the Upcountry water system service area, and another will be a representative of the Hawaiian Homes Commission. The council will appoint seven members, and the mayor will appoint four.

The application form is available at https://www.mauicounty.us/emrcbapplication/. For more information, please email [email protected] or contact Council member Sinenci’s office at 808-248-7513.