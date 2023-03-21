Maui News

Council committee accepting East Maui Regional Community Board applications

March 21, 2023, 2:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

East Maui water. PC: DLNR

Applications are being accepted for the East Maui Community Water Authority Board, established following the approval of a charter amendment at the Nov. 8 election.

“Ola i ka wai, water is life, has never been as important as it is now,” said Council member Shane M. Sinenci, who introduced Resolution 22-119, CD1, FD2, which proposed the charter amendment.

Sinenci who holds the council seat for the East Maui residency area thanked Maui County voters for supporting the charter amendment. “In this era of climate change and aging infrastructure, we must manage our resources responsibly to bring more water to residents and farmers,” he said in announcing the openings.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The East Maui Regional Community Board will appoint the director and set policies for the new East Maui Community Water Authority, which is responsible for a long-range watershed-management plan. The council’s Water Authority, Social Services and Parks Committee will vet the board applications.

Sinenci said the 11-member East Maui Regional Community Board is concerned with the Nāhiku, Keʻanae, Honomanū and Huelo license areas. Each license area will be represented by at least two board members.

Additionally, one board member must be engaged in ranching, farming, aquaculture or loko iʻa in the Upcountry water system service area, another must reside in the Upcountry water system service area, and another will be a representative of the Hawaiian Homes Commission. The council will appoint seven members, and the mayor will appoint four.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The application form is available at https://www.mauicounty.us/emrcbapplication/. For more information, please email [email protected] or contact Council member Sinenci’s office at 808-248-7513.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1The Adventure Park On Maui Re Opens With New Look And Management 2Maui Land Pineapple Announces Leadership Transition 341 New Docare Officers Start Work Today 4Want To Fix The Food System Mauis Polipoli Farms Aims To Help Local Farmers Do Just That 5Maui Obituaries Week Ending Mar 20 2023 6Health Dept Issues Green Placard To Paia Restaurant Following Corrective Actions