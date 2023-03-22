Seabury Hall: A Night in Hall-ywood. PC: courtesy Seabury Hall

Seabury Hall presents A Night in Hall-ywood with a band concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, and at chorus concert at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

On Thursday evening, the Middle School Contemporary Music Ensemble will present its take on popular music themes from Hollywood, including Latin and rock and roll songs with the Upper School Maunalei Music Ensemble adding touches of modern pop and blues.

The performance features well-known movie themes and pop anthems as well as some new-to-the-ear tunes. Seabury Hall’s ʻUkulele Ensemble under the direction of Mr. Saeed Marandi will also perform a Beatles classic and Hawaiian song alongside these bands.

The musical celebration of Hollywood continues on Friday night with Seabury Hall’s chorus. Singers in grades 7-12 will perform a wide variety of songs. “From Disney classics to action-packed dramas, this concert has something for everyone and will feature choreography, small group performances, and more,” according to an event announcement.

Seabury Hall: A Night in Hall-ywood. PC: courtesy Seabury Hall

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for students, and free for children ages four and younger. Tickets are available at: SeaburyHall.org/arts