County of Maui launches Sustainability Together: regenerative action speaker series

March 24, 2023, 9:00 AM HST
* Updated March 24, 9:01 AM
The County of Maui Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division is launching ”Sustainability Together: Community-led Regenerative Action,” a speaker series beginning April 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Maui Ocean Center Sphere in Māʻalaea.

In the first of the four-part speaker series, participants will gain insights into the impacts of coastal erosion and nature-based solutions, and how two Maui County communities have successfully worked together to combat beach erosion and enhance coastal resilience. 

Inpartnership with the Maui Ocean Center, the County of Maui Planning Department,the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College, and Maui Huliau Foundation, the series highlights different community-driven initiatives that foster resilience in Maui County. The events hope to inspire Maui Nui to mālama our land, waters, and each other. 

“We all care for our ʻāina deeply and when we come together to learn from each other, our efforts have a greater impact,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “We are each responsible for the next generationʻs future on our islands. Opportunities like this ensure we continue to increase our knowledge, apply what we learn and help make a difference.”

Panelists at the April 6 event include Wes Crile, Coastal Dune Restoration Specialist at UH Sea Grant; Jim Buika, Coastal Resources Planner at the County of Maui Planning Department; Patricia B. Cadiz, a Certified Coastal Practitioner by the Coastal Zone Foundation; and Patricia Lindquist, President of the Nāpili Bay and Beach Foundation. 

Attendees can ask questions and learn about tools and regenerative solutions that are available to communities.

Attend in person at the Maui Ocean Center Sphere in Māʻalaea or register to attend online at www.mauicounty.gov/EP For questions, more information or to arrange ADA assistance, contact EP&S at 808-270–7631.

