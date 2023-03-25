The Department of Health’s new placards that food vendors will be required to display to the public. Click to enlarge.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Food Safety Branch allowed JB,S Kitchen And Lounge to reopen on Friday. The establishment was re-opened under a yellow “Conditional Pass” placard based upon the determination that remaining cockroach activity no longer posed an imminent health hazard.

An inspector will be conducting additional follow-up inspections to assess the establishment’s progress with eradicating the remaining cockroach activity and ensuring compliance is maintained. The restaurant, owned and operated by JB,S Kitchen And Lounge LLC, is located at 752B Lower Main Street, Wailuku.

The food establishment received the red placard on March 15, 2023, and was immediately closed for an infestation. At the first follow-up on March 17, 2023, substantial cockroach activity was still present and no professional pest control treatments had been conducted as required.

At a second follow-up inspection on March 24, 2023, the few cockroaches that were observed were dying. It was determined to allow the restaurant to reopen since the following corrective actions had been accomplished:

The restaurant had received multiple professional pest treatments significantly reducing the cockroach activity.

All harborage areas and holes in the kitchen were sealed and all remaining grease and food debris were cleaned up.

Chemicals were properly stored away from any food items.

Restaurant inspection reports are available online.