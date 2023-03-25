Maui News

Wailuku restaurant reopens under yellow Conditional Pass placard

March 25, 2023, 10:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

doh-food-safety-placards-pass-conditional-closed
The Department of Health’s new placards that food vendors will be required to display to the public. Click to enlarge.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Food Safety Branch allowed JB,S Kitchen And Lounge to reopen on Friday. The establishment was re-opened under a yellow “Conditional Pass” placard based upon the determination that remaining cockroach activity no longer posed an imminent health hazard.

An inspector will be conducting additional follow-up inspections to assess the establishment’s progress with eradicating the remaining cockroach activity and ensuring compliance is maintained. The restaurant, owned and operated by JB,S Kitchen And Lounge LLC, is located at 752B Lower Main Street, Wailuku.

The food establishment received the red placard on March 15, 2023, and was immediately closed for an infestation. At the first follow-up on March 17, 2023, substantial cockroach activity was still present and no professional pest control treatments had been conducted as required.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

At a second follow-up inspection on March 24, 2023, the few cockroaches that were observed were dying. It was determined to allow the restaurant to reopen since the following corrective actions had been accomplished:

  • The restaurant had received multiple professional pest treatments significantly reducing the cockroach activity.
  • All harborage areas and holes in the kitchen were sealed and all remaining grease and food debris were cleaned up.
  • Chemicals were properly stored away from any food items.

Restaurant inspection reports are available online

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1More Than 100 Attend Kula Meeting On Water Issues Axis Deer And Traffic Safety 2Schedule Class Of 2023 High School Graduations For Public Schools In Maui County 3Haʻiku House Fire Destroys Two Story Home Family Of Four Displaced 4Maui Physician Charged With Unlawful Distribution Of Controlled Substances 5Hilo Woman Cited After Allegedly Taking Nene Gosling From State Park 6Mayor Bissen Presents Fy 2024 Budget Proposal