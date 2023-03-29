Seabury Hall summer program. PC: Berkowitz

Registration for Seabury Hall’s summer program is now available online for students entering grades 1-8 in Fall 2023.

The program offers a variety of academic, athletic, and artistic opportunities for students who are seeking an enriching summer experience. Courses are taught by experienced teachers from Seabury Hall, other private and public schools, visiting artists, and community experts.

Interested families can click on the Summer at Seabury banner at: SeaburyHall.org

Seabury Hall summer program. PC: Berkowitz

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Students entering grades 1-4 will enjoy a varied schedule designed to meet the unique needs of growing minds and bodies. Students at this grade level will be assigned a group and follow the same schedule each day during the session, allowing them to complete longer-range projects, build deeper friendships, and strengthen targeted skills.

Students in Grades 5-8 will be able to choose their classes and create a schedule that balances core academic instruction, athletics, and the arts.

Students participating in both sessions will take different classes or explore new topics in the subsequent session, offering more variety and opportunities to uncover unique skills.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Session Schedule

Session I: June 5-16 (Register by May 29, 2023)

Sesssion II: June 19-30 (Register by June 12, 2023)

Tuition Fees (For each two-week session)

Full-Day Tuition for 6 classes (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.): $690

Half-Day Tuition for 3 classes (8 to 11:45 a.m.): $390

Sports Camp Fees

Weekly football, soccer, basketball, and volleyball camps will also be available for a variety of age ranges and are priced at $275-325 per week for camps lasting 3-4 hours.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Transportation

Bus service is available on a first-come-first-serve basis from Kahului and Kīhei for an additional fee of $260 round trip/$130 one-way per session. Applicants should indicate on their registration form if they would like to request transportation.

For more information please contact: [email protected]