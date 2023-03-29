VC: Hi-Tech Surf Sports in Pāʻia

Store owners released surveillance video of an alleged theft incident in which a Onewheel GT portable electric rideable board, valued at $2,200 was stolen from Hi-Tech Surf Sports in Pāʻia over the weekend.

The incident was reported at around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the store’s Baldwin Avenue location.

Store owner, Kim Ball said two women were working together, and one, who was wearing a face mask and sunglasses, ran out of the store with the product.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to Ball, the same woman was in the store earlier, and had asked about replacing a battery on a Onewheel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400 and refer to police report # 23-00-9970.