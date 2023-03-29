Surveillance: Alleged theft of Onewheel valued at $2,200 from Hi-Tech in Pāʻia
Store owners released surveillance video of an alleged theft incident in which a Onewheel GT portable electric rideable board, valued at $2,200 was stolen from Hi-Tech Surf Sports in Pāʻia over the weekend.
The incident was reported at around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the store’s Baldwin Avenue location.
Store owner, Kim Ball said two women were working together, and one, who was wearing a face mask and sunglasses, ran out of the store with the product.
According to Ball, the same woman was in the store earlier, and had asked about replacing a battery on a Onewheel.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400 and refer to police report # 23-00-9970.