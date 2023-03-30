More than 7,500 Hawaiian Electric customers received a record $8.1 million in federal credits to reduce their energy bills, about $2.5 million more than last year.

The credits from the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services’ Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP helped customers on the five islands that Hawaiian Electric serves. Customers with household incomes below a certain level apply for a one-time credit on their electric bills to help offset energy costs.

The funds received included additional monies for applicants through various COVID relief funds.

The minimum Energy Credit was $550, and the amount of the credit varies each year based on factors including income level, total number of people per eligible household and available funds.

For the Energy Crisis Intervention credit, the amount varies depending on the customer’s past due balance.

“Our goal is to keep customers connected, and LIHEAP credits provide welcome relief for thousands of households,” said Brendan Bailey, Hawaiian Electric vice president of customer service in a company news release. “With the cost of just about everything on the rise, LIHEAP and other assistance programs can make a significant impact.”

“We know how critically important this program is for so many Hawaiʻi residents,” said DHS LIHEAP Coordinator Elisa Furtado-Fischer. “It takes many partners, including nonprofit agencies and Hawaiian Electric, to provide this much needed energy assistance.”

LIHEAP Energy Credit applications are taken annually only during the month of June by Honolulu Community Action Program, Maui Economic Opportunity and Hawaiʻi County Economic Opportunity Council.

LIHEAP Energy Crisis Intervention applications are accepted year-round for households facing service disconnection, but there is a limited number of approvals granted each month. For more information visit hawaiianelectric.com/liheap.