Robert Cazimero. PC: from 2020 May Day event courtesy Hawaiian Airlines.

Hawaiian Airlines May Day 2023 presented by Kilohana continues the annual Lei Day tradition by the Brothers Cazimero with Keauhou, the 17-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning group, returning to headline the concert experience alongside special guests, Robert Cazimero and his Hālau Nā Kamalei o Līlīlehua, Nina Kealiʻiwahamana, Jerry Santos, and Hālau Ka Lehua Tuahine under the direction of Kumu Hula Kaʻilihiwa Vaughan-Darval and co-hosts, Debbie Nakanelua-Richards and Billy V.

Keauhou. PC: from 2020 May Day event courtesy Hawaiian Airlines.

The live concert will be on Monday, May 1, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Great Lawn of Bishop Museum. Tickets are available for purchase at wearalei.org.

As a production of nonprofit organization Kāhuli Leo Leʻa, the concert will feature performances of mele, hula, and moʻolelo that will not only serve to entertain, but to educate. Producer and Kāhuli Leo Leʻa Executive Director, Zachary Lum, explains that “the theme of this year’s show is centered around the ‘kilohana,’ a cultural symbol of celebrated excellence and representation.” Lum added, “The show will feature three legendary ‘kilohana’: Robert Cazimero, Nina Kealiʻiwahamana and Jerry Santos. Their melodies have become the soundtracks of generations, the anthems of movements, the familiar voice that brings us together. Their songs remain at the highest standard of Hawaiʻi’s music, and as such, they continue to exemplify excellence in representing Hawaiʻi.”

The cultural celebration will be another memorable chapter in the series of May Day concerts with the joint support of co-title sponsors Hawaiian Airlines and Kilohana, and the following sponsors: Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum, The Ritz-Carlton Residences Waikīkī Beach, Okinakalani Ltd., Accel Rentals, Honolulu Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts, Hawaiian Host and more.

“Our purpose to connect people with aloha begins with honoring the traditions of our island home, and we’re excited to set the stage for a celebration of one of our most cherished holidays by showcasing several of Hawaiʻi’s greatest musicians,” said Debbie Nakanelua-Richards, director of community & cultural relations at Hawaiian Airlines.

President and CEO of Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Kūhiō Lewis, said “This year’s May Day concert will truly be a celebration of the values of Kilohana. The excellence required to represent Hawaiʻi is exemplified in the legendary talents and contributions of our three honorees. As Kilohana continues to engage the Tourism industry, we look to these cultural icons as the beacons of what we strive to contribute: excellence in representation.”

For more ticket information and updates, visit wearalei.org and follow Kāhuli Leo Leʻa on Facebook and Instagram (@kahulileolea).