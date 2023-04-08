Imua BPTW 2023. PC: Imua Family Services

Imua Family Services has once again been named one of Hawaiʻi’s Best Places to Work, according to a new ranking issued by Hawaii Business Magazine. The publication bestowed the honor on Imua for a 13th time.

The nonprofit’s attentiveness towards its staff and community, and its tenacious determination to pursue its vision, are among the reasons it was selected for the honor.

A few long-time staff at Imua Family Services still recall the first discussions in what Executive Director Dean Wong has since instituted as an annual retreat. Post-its lining walls and cabinets listed a number of pie-in-the-sky wishes from staff and board members alike: expanded facilities, more therapy rooms, better equipment, housing for new staff, a preschool for children with special needs, space to provide outdoor education, better therapeutic support for children with needs prior to their entry into Kindergarten and even a petting zoo.

“One thing that remains constant at our annual retreats is our determination to Dream Big – to give voice to the most audacious requests for the children, families and communities we serve,” said Wong in a news release. “It may take years or even decades to see them through, but with our dedicated staff and board members, and amazing partners like the Will Smith Foundation, we are able to push forward to realize our dreams.

Commitment to serving the early childhood developmental needs of children and their families is at the heart of Imua Family Services and the Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden. Through a wide variety of services and programs, they stimulate and motivate Maui County’s children’s curiosity, learning and development. In combination, their offerings provide a pathway to help children move forward towards reaching their full potential. They have come to call this “The Imua Way.”

Central to this concept are the many staff members at Imua Family Services who are the key to adhering to the promises they’ve made to the community: cultural generosity through in-person human experiences, championing creative vitality for the many communities and visitors within Maui County, an unwavering commitment to inclusion of children of all abilities, and ensuring that play and sharing joy are at the heart of all they do.

Through many services and programs, Imua Family Services and the Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden champion creativity and experiential learning – what is commonly referred to as “play.”

“Imua is honored to welcome their 13th recognition among Hawaii’s Best Places to Work and continues to commit to sharing that spirit of play in all they do,” organization leaders said.

To learn more about Imua Family Services, visit imuafamily.org.