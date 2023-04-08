

















Choice Health Bar opened in Lahaina on April 11, 2011. With no former restaurant experience but a whole lot of passion, co-owners Kathryn Dahm and Emily Kunz managed to create a casual organic eatery with strong community values.

“We may have had no idea what we were doing, but we followed our hearts and personal tastes to carve out a menu and a concept that was Choice,” said Dahm.

The “bummer free zone” in Lahaina became a welcoming space for those seeking plant-based nourishment served with true integrity.

Choice has since expanded to Pāʻia and Kāʻanapali. During the pandemic, when many food establishments shut their doors or closed permanently, Choice offered free health shots to the community.

“Supporting local farmers by sourcing as many Hawaiʻi grown ingredients as possible can be challenging at times, prompting menu changes over outsourcing of products. Choice also utilizes organic ingredients, right down to the spices, and facilitates a fully vegan offering while continuously seeking to reduce waste and environmental impact,” according to owners.

To celebrate 12 years in business, Choice is offering 12% off all online orders at all locations on April 11. Follow @choicehealthbar for discount code and more information.

Choice is also throwing a party at the Lahaina location from noon until 3 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy music by DJ Eliza, live painting and a new art installation by artist Nathan Neil, free health shots with any purchase, sparkling coconut water on tap and special giveaways.

“Thank you to our community for 12 years of love! And to our staff, farmers + vendors who make our world go round,” said Dahm and Kunz.