Council committee to hear from Upcountry Maui residents on county budget Wednesday

April 10, 2023, 8:42 AM HST
The Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee will receive testimony from Upcountry Maui residents on the county’s fiscal year 2024 budget Wednesday, April 12, at 6 p.m. at Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center.

“I look forward to hearing from Upcountry residents on their budget priorities,” said Committee Chair Yuki Lei K. Sugimura, who holds the council seat for the Pukalani-Kula-‘Ulupalakua residency area. “Community engagement is a top priority for the council’s budget session, and we want everyone to have a voice in the decision-making process.”

Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr.’s first proposed budget was submitted to the council March 24. Those living in the Kīhei residency area are invited to provide feedback on their budget priorities for the county’s fiscal year that begins July 1.

Written testimony may be submitted through eComment ONLINE. Oral testimony will be accepted at all meetings, both in person and via video conference.

To participate in a survey on how the budget should be prioritized, visit the following LINK. The survey will be available for completion until April 19.

More information is available HERE, or contact 808-270-7838.

An additional budget meeting is scheduled on Lānaʻi on April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Lānaʻi High and Elementary School Cafeteria.

