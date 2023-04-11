Maui News

Schatz joins in introducing legislation to improve airport resilience, preparedness

April 11, 2023, 11:30 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

US Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) joined colleagues in introducing legislation aimed at improving the infrastructure at airports to make them more resilient to severe weather and natural disaster events.

“Hawai‘i’s airports are threatened by more frequent and severe storms and sea level rise. The federal government can and should do more to help them better adapt. Our bill will strengthen airport infrastructure, giving them more federal resources to help them face these challenges,” said Senator Schatz.

He joined Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) in introducing the measure.

“This bill would give airports added flexibility to use existing airport improvement funding to prepare for and rebuild following severe weather events. This is particularly important for facilities in states like North Carolina, where we have a lot of experience with hurricanes and flooding. I am pleased to join Senator Schatz in this important effort to ensure our airports have the resources available to recover quickly from severe storm damage,” said Senator Budd.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Senators Schatz and Budd said their bill would expand the eligible uses of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program funds to help protect airports from severe weather and help minimize air travel disruptions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Visitor Treated For Injuries Sustained In Alleged Assault In Kihei 2Kamehameha Schools Maui Names Lance Cagasan As Poʻo Mahele Luna 3Surfer Injured By Apparent Shark Bite At Kewalo Basin On Oʻahu 4Maui Obituaries Week Ending Apr 9 2023 5Measles Infection Identified In Oʻahu International Traveler 6Maui Experts Hope To Catch Up In Battling Coquis Little Fire Ants Miconia