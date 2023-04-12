The Hawai‘i Department of Health Food Safety Branch issued a red placard closing a Lahaina restaurant during a complaint inspection about lack of hot water on April 12, 2023.

Cheeseburger In Paradise, located at 811 Front Street in Lahaina was closed for lack of hot water at the dishwashing machine and not having another method available to wash and degrease kitchenware, according to the DOH.

It was determined to close the restaurant to protect public health since proper sanitization couldn’t be ensured. The restaurant is owned and operated by Cheeseburger In Paradise Inc. and is located at .

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for April 14, 2023.

According to the inspection report, the establishment plans to install a new hot water heater by Thursday, April 13, and expects to have a hot water booster installed by the end of this week to ensure consistent hot water availability.

The Department of Health reports that its food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

Restaurant inspection reports are available online.

