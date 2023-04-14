The Maui County Council will hold a public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2024 budget at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023 in the Council Chamber.

“The council’s public hearing will serve as a residency-area meeting for both Kahului and Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū,” said Council Vice-Chair Yuki Lei K. Sugimura. “By Friday night, we will have held evening meetings on the budget for all nine residency areas in Maui County.”

Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr.’s first proposed budget was submitted to the council March 24. Those living in the Upcountry residency area are invited to provide feedback on their budget priorities for the county’s fiscal year that begins July 1.

The Council Chamber is on the eighth floor of the Kalana O Maui building at 200 S. High St.

Sugimura said she plans for her committee to begin decision making on the budget starting next week, with first reading planning during the May 23 council meeting.

To participate in a survey on how the budget should be prioritized, visit the following LINK. The survey will be available for completion until April 19.

More information is available HERE, or contact 808-270-7838.

