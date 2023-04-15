Kalapana Kollars, Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s cultural programs director, teaches participants about the importance of niu (coconut). (Photo courtesy: Lahaina Restoration Foundation)

Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s Hawaiian free cultural workshops will return to Apuakehau, the cultural park located next to Lahaina Public Library, beginning May 6.

The workshops, taught by Kalapana Kollars, Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s cultural programs director, will be offered on a rotating basis throughout the year. They will take place on scheduled Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

May 6: Demonstration and sampling of niu (coconut). Visitors can watch a demonstration of coconut husking and sample fresh coconut water and fresh coconut while learning about the importance of niu in all aspects of Hawaiian life. A display of coconut products such as cordage and baskets also will be available.

May 20: Coconut basket weaving workshops. Participants will learn how to make a beautiful and functional basket in two hours using a green coconut leaf.

June 3: Kōnane board game. Participants can learn to play Kōnane – an ancient Hawaiian strategy board game, which is played on a board or stone, similar to checkers.

To register for May and June workshops and see future schedules, visit: www.lahainarestoration.org/workshops.

More workshops will be held this fall, including classes focused on the uses of kalo and ʻulu (breadfruit tree) and Hawaiian music appreciation.

Although the workshops are free, a credit card is necessary to hold the reservation.

A $20 fee will be charged if the participant fails to attend a workshop or fails to notify Lahaina Restoration Foundation of a withdrawal at least two days prior to the start of the workshop.

Workshops are limited to 10 participants and are open to anyone 12 years of age and older. Participants 17 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

All materials and supplies are provided. To allow more people to participate, registration is limited to a maximum of three workshops per person in a calendar year.