Test Drive electric vehicle event at UHMC Earth Day event
The Maui Nui EV Association will be joining more than 35 local nonprofits and government agencies to celebrate Earth Day at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College campus on Wednesday, April 19 from 3 to 6 p.m.
EV owners and dealers will offer information and advice on acquiring and using an EV on Maui.
There will be opportunities to test drive the new models. The EV part of the Earth Day celebrations will be at the charging stations on the MACC side of the campus. The Earth Day event is free and open to all.
For more information: [email protected].
