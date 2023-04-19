Maui Marathon. File photo Credit: County of Maui/ Ryan Piros (9.20.15)

Motorists are being alerted of traffic delays and road closures associated with the upcoming Maui Marathon, taking place this Sunday, April 23, 2023.

The 53rd annual event starts in Kahului at 5 a.m. and the half-marathon, 10K and 5k races begin starting at 5:30 a.m. in front of the Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel.

Traffic re-routing will occur throughout the early morning of the event until approximately 1 p.m. through Kahului stretching to Kāʻanapali.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Several off-duty Maui police officers will be posted throughout the course directing traffic for the safety of runners. Motorists are advise to drive safely and be aware of runners on the road.

Here is a list of road and lane closures and times:

Cane Haul Rd. crossing Veterans Highway: traffic will be stopped between 5 to 5:10 a.m.

Kūihelani Highway/Dairy Road/Puʻunēnē Avenue intersection will be regulated by off-duty police officers from 4:30 to 6 a.m.

Kūihelani Highway, the outer Kahului-bound lane, from Puʻunēnē Ave. to Honoapiʻilani Highway will be closed allowing for a large safe travel area for runners. The inner lane will be open for vehicular traffic.

Honoapiʻilani Highway, the Wailuku bound lanes within the “Pali” tunnel, will be coned off and slowed down from 5:30 to 11 a.m. to give runners safe travel through the tunnel. Two off-duty police officers, one on each side, will be posted at the tunnel and will alternate traffic flow through the tunnel.

Lower Honoapiʻilani Highway will be closed from Hōkiokio Place and all traffic will be routed to the Lahaina Bypass from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon. Launiuopoko Beach Park will have limited access from 5 to 8 a.m. and only accessible from the Lahaina Bypass on Kai Hele Kū Street.

The entire length of Front Street on the Wailuku (south) bound lane only will be closed from 4:15 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m.

The entire mauka lane of Kāʻanapali Parkway will be closed for the duration of the event and will result in contraflow of traffic to resorts and Whalers Village.

Set-up of finish line will start Saturday and traffic on the Kāʻanapali Parkway mauka lane specifically from the Westin Maui Resort & Spa and Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel will be closed. Contraflow of traffic will be established to resorts and Whalers Village.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kekaʻa Drive will be closed from the Kualapa Loop to the Kāʻanapali Parkway from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Traffic from the Royal Lahaina Resort, as well as residents, will enter and exit from the Honoapiʻilani Highway. Entry to Kāʻanapali Parkway will only be accessible from the Honoapiʻilani Highway.

For more information about the 2023 Maui Marathon, visit www.mauimarathon.com