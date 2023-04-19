Maui Activities

Pledge to Our Keiki is a vow towards a positive impact on the planet for future generations

April 19, 2023, 9:44 AM HST
Participants gather for a Kanu Hawaiʻi volunteer event. (Kanu Hawaiʻi website)

The Kanu Hawai‘i movement invites the public to join in on Friday, April 21, the eve of Earth Day, to make a Pledge to Our Keiki, vowing a positive impact on the planet for future generations.

The event at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol will feature speeches from leaders in the movement, including President of Palau, Surangel Whipps, Jr., and EarthDay.org national campaign manager, Evan Raskin.

Hawai’i Governor Josh Green will also provide a special message, welcoming international leadership of the Earth Day movement.

The event runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the capitol rotunda.

Business leaders, dignitaries and government officials will convene to kick off Earth Day festivities and celebrate the pledge.

Hawai‘i State Department of Education and Kanu Hawai‘i have teamed together towards a 50,000-signature goal by end of 2023. Pledge-takers vow greater responsibility in environmental stewardship through personal commitment and actions.

Pledge to Our Keiki Video (YouTube)
Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association and the airline and hotel industry are teaming together on the program to push responsible tourism to the forefront this month.

Groups, businesses and individuals are needed to mobilize signature drives for Hawai‘i’s pledge that was inspired by Palau’s eco-pledge, which is required by all those entering the nation. 

Hawaiʻi’s Pledge was modeled after Palau’s passport pledge that requires the signature of all those entering its country to be environmentally conscious while a guest of the island nation. It has garnered international attention since its kick-off at the United Nations in 2017.

Students sign the Pledge to Our Keiki. (Kanu Hawai’i website)
“One person can make a difference, but thousands can make a bigger one. I hope that many others in the community will come together on Earth Day in the spirit of preserving our planet and join us in taking the Pledge to Our Keiki,” said Hawaii Governor Josh Green.

For more information, visit www.kanuhawaii.org

