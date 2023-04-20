Maui News

Maui Council’s Budget Committee completes deliberations with departments

April 20, 2023, 4:57 AM HST
Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. presenting his FY 2024 proposed budget PC: County of Maui

The Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee completed deliberations on the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget with Maui County’s departments and will begin the decision-making process on Friday, according to Committee Chair Yuki Lei K. Sugimura.

Sugimura said representatives from the Department of Finance will conduct a presentation on certified real property taxes on Thursday.

The committee will start with decisions on the executive branch’s budget and then proceed alphabetically, concluding with the legislative branch.

“Our committee would like to thank everyone who completed the Fiscal Year 2024 budget survey, provided written testimony or came out to testify at our budget meetings held in the Chamber or at the various residency areas,” Sugimura said in a news release update. “We hope to see more community engagement at our upcoming meetings.”

The Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee will continue to meet through April 27. The Council has until June 10 to pass the budget or the Mayor’s submitted budget will be deemed approved.

Written testimony may be submitted through eComment at mauicounty.us/agendas. For more information, visit mauicounty.us/bfed/ or contact 808-270-7838.

Comments

