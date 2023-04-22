Haleakalā Visitor Center. Silhouettes of sunrise watchers line the horizon. People Pōhaku, file photo by Wendy Osher.

A sunrise ceremony was held at various locations across the state this morning in honor of Earth Day, and as part of Hawaiʻi’s National Volunteer Week. It’s one of the many events taking place today as people around the state celebrate Earth and take vows to protect it.

Participants were invited to join in the oli (chant), E Ala Ē. The event was organized to celebrate Hawaiʻi’s culture, promote environmental stewardship, and inspire people to take action to invest in our plant.

Groups gathered at various locations across Hawaiʻi, including atop Maui’s Haleakalā and the east facing shores of multiple islands.

Faith leaders from nearly 100 countries across the world were also scheduled to participate at sunrise in their respective time zone.

Divers across Hawaiʻi to clear coastal waters with #DiveForEarthDay

Also in honor of Earth Day, a statewide dive cleanup event takes place today, Saturday, April 22 at 10 locations across the Hawaiian Islands.

Dive Against Debris via Kanu Hawaiʻi.

Maui dive events will be held at Māla Pier at 9:30 a.m., and off of 143 Dickenson Street with Lahaina Divers at 6:45 a.m.

The dive events are offered in partnership with Kanu Hawaiʻi, Aqualung and PADI Dive Centers and Resorts.

Pledge to Our Keiki is a vow towards a positive impact on the planet for future generations

On Friday, members of the public joined the Kanu Hawai‘i movement on the eve of Earth Day, to make a Pledge to Our Keiki, vowing a positive impact on the planet for future generations.

Lawmakers from Maui at Pledge to our Keiki event at the state capitol. PC: Kanu Hawaiʻi.

Hawai‘i State Department of Education and Kanu Hawai‘i have teamed together towards a 50,000-signature goal by end of 2023. Pledge-takers vow greater responsibility in environmental stewardship through personal commitment and actions.

Earth Day Sunflower Farm Music Fest to support food security in Hawaiʻi, April 22

In Central Maui, Pacific Biodiesel founders, Bob and Kelly King, are partnering for a second consecutive year to present a benefit farm tour and festival event, this time supporting the critical issue of food security in Hawaiʻi.

The “Sunflower Farm Music Fest” takes place in a blooming field of sunflowers at the Kings’ family farm in Maui’s Central Valley today, on Earth Day – Saturday, April 22, 2023 – from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Maui sunflower field. New collaboration between Fork & Salad and Maiden Hawai‘i Naturals, sister company of Pacific Biodiesel. PC: Fork & Salad

Funds raised will support the nonprofit Hawaiʻi Good Food Alliance for its Hawaiʻi Food Hub Hui, a collaboration of 14 food hubs across five Hawaiian islands that provides support to small- and medium- sized local farms by working to aggregate, store, process and distribute locally grown, culturally preferred foods to Hawaiʻi’s residents. The event will also raise funds for nonprofit Manaʻo Radio.

Tickets are $100 each and must be purchased online in advance at www.Biodiesel.com or www.ManaoRadio.com.

Maui Ocean Center celebrates Earth Day with $10 admission for kamaʻāina

PC: Maui Ocean Center

Maui Ocean Center will celebrate Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, with family-friendly fun including face painting, interactive games with prizes and ocean-themed activities led by marine naturalists.

In celebration of Earth Day, discounted admission is offered for kamaʻāina, with valid Hawaiʻi state ID: $10 per person for individuals ages 4 and older (ages 3 and younger get in free). Tickets can be ordered at mauioceancenter.com/tickets.