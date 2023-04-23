Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 23, 2023

April 23, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:34 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 05:13 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 12:02 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 02:47 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            northeast around 10 mph in the

                            afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:00 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate size, medium period northwest swell has filled in across the island waters. Recent observations from the northwest offshore buoys have indicated that the swell peaked last night and should be falling through the day. A slightly larger reinforcing medium period northwest swell will arrive tonight and fill in Monday. This will maintain elevated surf along north and west-facing shores through Tuesday. A moderate size, smaller period northwest north swell may arrive next weekend. The recent small, long period south swell has peaked and will gradually diminish through Monday. This will result in a slow decline of seasonable surf along many south-facing shores the next couple of days. Weakened east to southeast breezes will produce small wind wave chop along many eastern exposures the next several days. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E less than 5mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
