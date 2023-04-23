Maui Surf Forecast for April 23, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:48 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:48 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate size, medium period northwest swell has filled in across the island waters. Recent observations from the northwest offshore buoys have indicated that the swell peaked last night and should be falling through the day. A slightly larger reinforcing medium period northwest swell will arrive tonight and fill in Monday. This will maintain elevated surf along north and west-facing shores through Tuesday. A moderate size, smaller period northwest north swell may arrive next weekend. The recent small, long period south swell has peaked and will gradually diminish through Monday. This will result in a slow decline of seasonable surf along many south-facing shores the next couple of days. Weakened east to southeast breezes will produce small wind wave chop along many eastern exposures the next several days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E less than 5mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com