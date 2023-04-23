Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 7-10 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:34 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 05:13 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 12:02 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:47 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:00 AM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate size, medium period northwest swell has filled in across the island waters. Recent observations from the northwest offshore buoys have indicated that the swell peaked last night and should be falling through the day. A slightly larger reinforcing medium period northwest swell will arrive tonight and fill in Monday. This will maintain elevated surf along north and west-facing shores through Tuesday. A moderate size, smaller period northwest north swell may arrive next weekend. The recent small, long period south swell has peaked and will gradually diminish through Monday. This will result in a slow decline of seasonable surf along many south-facing shores the next couple of days. Weakened east to southeast breezes will produce small wind wave chop along many eastern exposures the next several days.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E less than 5mph in the afternoon.