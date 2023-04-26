Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 26, 2023

April 26, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:57 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 08:58 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 12:07 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north facing shores will remain small through the upcoming weekend with mainly a mix of short to medium period north and northwest swells moving through. Surf along south facing shores will remain up through Thursday as a fresh long-period south swell moves through. A downward trend is expected Friday through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E less than 5mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE less than 5mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
