Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:57 AM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 08:58 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 12:07 PM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores will remain small through the upcoming weekend with mainly a mix of short to medium period north and northwest swells moving through. Surf along south facing shores will remain up through Thursday as a fresh long-period south swell moves through. A downward trend is expected Friday through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E less than 5mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE less than 5mph in the afternoon.