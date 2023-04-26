Maui Surf Forecast for April 26, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:49 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|5:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:49 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north facing shores will remain small through the upcoming weekend with mainly a mix of short to medium period north and northwest swells moving through. Surf along south facing shores will remain up through Thursday as a fresh long-period south swell moves through. A downward trend is expected Friday through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E less than 5mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE less than 5mph in the afternoon.
