Maui enhanced radar. PC: NOAA/NWS (4.27.23)

Issued at 5:35 p.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Maui until 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

At 5:31 p.m., radar and rain gages showed heavy rainfall over several areas on Maui. Peak rates of 1 to 2 inches were recorded over the slopes of Haleakalā near Hāna, and over the West Maui Mountains near Kahakuloa and Waikapū.

The rainfall is expected to continue for the next several hours.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.