Maui News

Maui Flood Advisory until 8:45 p.m.

April 27, 2023, 6:16 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui enhanced radar. PC: NOAA/NWS (4.27.23)

Issued at 5:35 p.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Maui until 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

At 5:31 p.m., radar and rain gages showed heavy rainfall over several areas on Maui. Peak rates of 1 to 2 inches were recorded over the slopes of Haleakalā near Hāna, and over the West Maui Mountains near Kahakuloa and Waikapū.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The rainfall is expected to continue for the next several hours.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Unlicensed Care Home On Maui Gets Notice Of Violation 2Coast Guard Searching For Missing Australian Cruise Ship Passenger Off Hawaiʻi 3Five University Of Hawaiʻi At Manoa Grad Programs Are Among Top 75 In Us 4No Tsunami Expected After 4 1 Earthquake Off Kaʻu Coast Of Big Island 5Baldwin High Earns Top Honors At Olelo Youth Xchange Video Competition Kamehameha Maui Takes Five Awards 6Budget Bill Includes Funds For A Maui Axis Deer Program Bovine Tuberculosis Operations On Molokaʻi