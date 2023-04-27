Maui News

Maui’s Anson Cabello advances out of US Open local qualifying event

April 27, 2023, 3:06 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Anson Cabello. PC: Hawaii State Golf / Instagram

Maui’s Anson Cabello advanced out of US Open local qualifying held Wednesday at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course.

The 18 year old from Kahului, was among the top two in the event, finishing at 73 (+2).

The junior golfer will have a chance to continue his path to this year’s US Open at The Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Final qualifying takes place at 10 sites throughout the US on May 22 and June 5.

Also advancing from the Maui event was Eric Dugas 72 (+1) from Naples, Florida.

The full list of results can be found here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Unlicensed Care Home On Maui Gets Notice Of Violation 2Coast Guard Searching For Missing Australian Cruise Ship Passenger Off Hawaiʻi 3Five University Of Hawaiʻi At Manoa Grad Programs Are Among Top 75 In Us 4No Tsunami Expected After 4 1 Earthquake Off Kaʻu Coast Of Big Island 5Baldwin High Earns Top Honors At Olelo Youth Xchange Video Competition Kamehameha Maui Takes Five Awards 6Budget Bill Includes Funds For A Maui Axis Deer Program Bovine Tuberculosis Operations On Molokaʻi