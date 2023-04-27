Anson Cabello. PC: Hawaii State Golf / Instagram

Maui’s Anson Cabello advanced out of US Open local qualifying held Wednesday at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course.

The 18 year old from Kahului, was among the top two in the event, finishing at 73 (+2).

The junior golfer will have a chance to continue his path to this year’s US Open at The Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Final qualifying takes place at 10 sites throughout the US on May 22 and June 5.

Also advancing from the Maui event was Eric Dugas 72 (+1) from Naples, Florida.

The full list of results can be found here.