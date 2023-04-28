Crime Statistics

Maui police seek information on hit-and-run fatality reported earlier this month in Kīhei

April 28, 2023, 10:53 AM HST
Maui Police Department Vehicular Homicide Unit Investigators request the public’s help regarding an ongoing fatal hit-and-run investigation.

The investigation stems from a report of a man found lying in the road on Piʻikea Avenue in Kīhei around 4:05 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Preliminary investigation reveals the 50-year-old man, later identified as James Perry, known to frequent the Kīhei area, was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound on Piʻikea Avenue.

Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the unknown operator of the unidentified vehicle did not stop or render aid.

A police investigation reveals there may have been several vehicles traveling on Piʻikea Avenue between South Kīhei Road and Līloa Drive on April 5 from 3-4 a.m. The operators of these vehicles may have observed Perry before he was struck, according to police.

Anyone who may have information regarding this case is asked to contact Officer David Potter of the Maui Police Department Traffic Division/Vehicular Homicide Unit at 808-244-6322.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966. Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards in the sum up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes; the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases or the capture of felony fugitives.

