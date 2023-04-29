Teacher housing bill SB941 – Luke, Hashimoto, Aiu

A bill to develop housing for public school teachers and educators passed its final committee. SB941 authorizes the state’s School Facilities Authority (SFA) to partner with public and private agencies to construct teacher housing with early child care centers, beginning at Mililani, Nānākuli, and Waipahu high schools.

Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke said SB941 is a key component of her Ready Keiki initiative. “Affordable teacher housing is a well-established solution to recruit and retain teachers, particularly as the state prioritizes statewide preschool expansion,” she explained in a news release announcement.

“This is a monumental step for providing affordable housing and childcare for our educators,” said Lt. Governor Luke. “This concept of integrating childcare with housing for educators will go a long way in not just attracting educators, but retaining them in this line of work.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Along with SB941, $170 million was added for the teacher housing plan in a final version of the state budget bill which passed Tuesday.

SB941 CD1 will be up for a final vote on the floor in both House and Senate chambers before being transmitted to the Governor for passage.