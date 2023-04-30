A Cinco de Mayo celebration is planned on May 5, 2023 from 5 to 10 p.m. The event is organized by businesses in Lahaina Square, including Hungry Coyote Restaurant & Catering, RVN Deli Kitchen Catering, Eating Local, Anytime Fitness, E Foil, Tropical Salsa Studio and more.

This is a 2nd year anniversary for Hungry Coyote, and a portion of proceeds from the restaurant’s booth will go to its community effort to assist with training for their “Teen/Young Adult Empowerment Program.”

The program provides training in the restaurant industry from sanitization, front of house, back of house and cooking. Youth are required to obtain a food handler’s card and to learn all aspects of a restaurant.

“We have had several teens graduate from the program, ready with bank accounts, state identification and the skills necessary to go on and secure viable employment in our community, thus giving them the confidence to succeed in life,” said Hungry Coyote restaurant owners.

Lahaina Square businesses, who suffered financial and clientele loss during the pandemic will also use the opportunity to reintroduce themselves to the community by hosting food and informational booths.

Samba do Green, Brazillian Band, will perform along with other local artists, dancers, fire twirlers and face painting for keiki. Pacific Pearl Entertainment (Sonido Inspiracionlatina) will provide a 360° Photo Booth (music video maker) for parties of 1-3 to make memorable Cinco de Mayo celebration videos to take home for a fee.

Tropical Salsa Studio will hold an open house showcasing their space for special events to include a full DJ system, photo booths, table and chairs, plus much more.

Hungry Coyote will host a taco and Mexican dessert stand.

Local area businesses who would like to host a booth during this event can contact Hungry Coyote at 808-793-0909 or email [email protected] by May 1. For more information is available online.