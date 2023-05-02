Maui News

Maui Parks Department accepting permit applications to use facilities in the fall

May 2, 2023, 8:48 AM HST
Satoki Yamamoto Track at War Memorial Stadium. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photo

The county Department of Parks and Recreation is accepting applications from leagues, schools and recreational programs, now through May 10 for fall 2023 tri-annual permits for the use of pools, gyms, fields, stadiums and tennis courts during the period of Aug. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023.

Request an application packet via email at [email protected] Completed applications will be accepted via email or in person until 2 p.m. May 10. Late applications will not be considered.

Asking for help to properly complete a tri-annual application is highly encouraged. Phone appointments for assistance can be made by calling the department’s permit office at 808-270-7389.

Submit completed applications via email at [email protected] or in person at any Parks permits office. Due to tight processing time lines, applications cannot be accepted via postal mail.

For Parks permit office locations, visit the County of Maui website at www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

Comments

