Crystal Phillips of Maui Slime Co.

The Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center (QKC) welcomes two new tenants – Maui Slime Co. and Heart + Sol – and Henua Designs, a local jewelry company who will be popping up through the weekend.

On Wednesday, Maui Slime Co. celebrated the grand opening of their kiosk. Crystal Phillips founded the company with her daughters and after participating in QKC’s Start with a Cart last year, decided it was time to offer their products to the community on a regular basis.

“Creativity was always booming in our house,” said Phillips. “Creating this business was a way we could come together, create, and share with the community around us.”

If you’re looking for an activity or party favor at your next event, Maui Slime Co. offers air dry clay kits, slime gift boxes, various crafting kits and other fun and smell good treats.

Kelly Sol of Heart + Sol

In April, Heart + Sol, a locally owned women’s boutique held their grand opening celebration in their new location next to Zumies. The boutique will offer women’s apparel and accessories.

“From a holiday pop-up, Heart +Sol has blossomed into a full-fledged inline space tenant – thanks to their clear vision and passion,” said QKC’s local leasing manager, Georgianne “Gigi” Brown. “We are so grateful to have them in our center.”

“To say I’m grateful is an understatement, said owner Kelly Sol. “This has been a truly life changing moment for me. I’ve always had my family and friends rooting for me, but in this moment, I can’t even begin to express the gratitude I have for everyone that has been a part of this journey.”

Henua Designs

This weekend QKC will welcome Henua Designs, an Oʻahu- based jewelry group, who specializes in gold and Tahitian pearl jewelry. The pop-up will feature handmade creations by Soleil Tuki that include black pearl bangles, earrings, necklaces, rings, and more. Henua Designs will be located at the main entrance of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center from May 5–7, 2023.