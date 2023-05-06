Mayor Bissen waves to walkers in the 44th Maui Charity Walk.

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association celebrated its 44th year of giving back to the community with the annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk on Saturday, May 6.

More than 1,700 walkers registered for the event which included a morning walk, breakfast, giveaways and entertainment.

A total of $1,215,700 was raised so far, surpassing the previous year and continuing the 7th year of breaking $1 million for Maui County’s communities.

Check Presentation at Charity Walk: Mayor Richard Bissen, Chairman Michael Pye – GM of Fairmont Kea Lani , Lisa Paulson – Executive Director of MHLA, Shane Kahalehau of KPOA

Participating walkers included visitor industry employees, nonprofit agencies, business representatives and even some hotel property guests. Organizations began their fundraising efforts months before the event by collecting pledges from friends, family, and neighbors hosting night club events, spa specials, bake sales, dinners, canine contests, golf tournaments and more.

The Westin Maui took top honors for hotel properties with $75,923.68 in donations received. AMP Restaurants was the business that raised the most at $13,849. Winning the award in the nonprofit category was the team at Feed My Sheep, which collected $150,410.

Maui Charity Walk drone image over War Memorial complex.

Overall top fundraisers include:

Nonprofit Raising the Most Funds:

1st Place: Feed My Sheep $150,410

2nd Place: Hale Kau Kau $105,168.04

3rd Place: Maui Economic Opportunity $93,993.40

Business Raising the Most Funds:

1st Place: AMP Restaurants $13,849

2nd Place: VIP Foodservice $12,716.67

3rd Place: Fukumoto Engineering $2,989.38

Property Raising the Most Funds:

1st Place: Westin Maui $75,923.68

2nd Place: Grand Wailea Maui $60,660

3rd Place: Hyatt Regency Maui $31,291.51

“Every year our amazing community comes together to raise funds for Maui County and it never fails to impress. Maui again has raised more funds per capita than any other island in Hawaiʻi. It is always so good to have everyone encouraging each other’s goals, enjoying the day together and supporting our nonprofits,” said Lisa Paulson, Executive Director of the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association. “All monies raised today stay in Maui County and it’s beautiful to see Maui take care of our own. Maui’s visitor industry has again shown its generous aloha spirit in this fundraising success.”

The Charity Walk is one of the largest single-day fundraising events in Hawaiʻi, with walks held on Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, the Big Island, and Maui and raising over $2 million annually to benefit charity. This marks the 14th year of Maui raising more money than any other county in Hawaiʻi. Funds will continue to be received throughout this month. The final amounts raised will be announced in summer.