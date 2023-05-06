Maui News

Hawaiʻi transportation leadership team finalized

May 6, 2023, 12:00 PM HST
Ed Sniffen (middle) speaks to US Sen. Brian Schatz during a site visit to Maui. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

Following the Senate confirmation of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen on April 28, 2023, HDOT announced its leadership team and priorities through 2026.

In addition to Director Sniffen, the HDOT leadership team includes:

  • Deputy Director for Administration Tammy Lee, Esq.,
  • Deputy Director for Harbors Dre Kalili, and
  • Deputy Director for Highways Robin Shishido.
  • Ford Fuchigami will serve as Deputy Director for Airports due to Governor Josh Green, M.D. nominating the former Deputy Director, James Kunane Tokioka, to lead the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism.

HDOT priorities for the Green Administration are improving safety, preservation and resilience of the transportation system, supporting housing with infrastructure improvements, increasing energy and food security, climate adaptation, cost of living and economy, and sustainability of transportation funding. 

