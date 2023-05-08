Maui News

Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, May 13

May 8, 2023, 4:49 PM HST
The National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its 31st annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 13. 

Ultimately, all donations from Stamp Out Hunger will help provide food for the 1 in 6 Hawai‘i residents struggling with hunger. This includes 1 in 4 keiki in Hawai‘i – the second highest rate of child food insecurity in the United States.

The public can help by leaving a bag of nonperishable food next to their mailbox before the time of mail delivery on May 13. Monetary donations will also be accepted online at HawaiiFoodbank.org/NALC or via text by texting NALC to 71777.

The letter carrier will take care of the rest – collecting food donations along their postal routes to distribute to Hawaiʻi Foodbank on O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Foodbank Kaua‘i, Maui Food Bank and The Food Basket on Hawaiʻi Island.

“With food prices still on the rise and nearly of a quarter of a million Hawai‘i residents continuing to struggle with hunger after the pandemic, the food drive in support of Hawai‘i Foodbank comes at an important time,” according to event organizers.

“This annual food drive demonstrates how the Postal Service goes beyond just delivering the mail to helping those in our communities who are less fortunate. Each year, we’re grateful to bring in hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to support our local families,” said Adele Yoshikawa, letter carrier at the Pearl City Post Office and spokesperson for Stamp Out Hunger. “I look forward to partnering here locally with Hawai‘i Foodbank on the nation’s biggest one-day drive, and it’s even easier to give this year. By making a donation online, the Foodbank can stretch our dollars further. Just $25 can help provide food for more than 50 meals.”

Always occurring on the second Saturday of May, Stamp Out Hunger involves a coordinated effort between letter carriers, food bank employees, volunteers, donors, and other community partners.

“We look forward to Stamp Out Hunger every year,” said Hawai‘i Foodbank Director of Product Resourcing Teri Luna, who has helped organize the food drive for seven years. “We cherish our longstanding partnership with the National Association of Letter Carriers, as well as all the amazing volunteers and community partners who make this food drive possible. It’s always humbling to see the community come out in such a big way to help nourish our ‘ohana.”

Individuals interested in volunteering for the event, can email [email protected] for more information.

