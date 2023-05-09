Maui News

Scenic Maui, photo by Wendy Osher.

Maui earned the No. 6 spot for the Best Place to Visit in the World and the No. 2 spot for the Best Place to Visit in the US.  The ranking was released today by US News and World Report as part of its annual Best Vacations lists.

Topping the World list was Paris, followed by Bora Bora and Glacier National Park.  Rome and the Swiss Alps rounded out the top 5. 

Maui was second only to Glacier National Park on the US list. Grand Canyon National Park, Honolulu on Oʻahu, and Yellowstone National Park rounded out the top 5 destinations to visit in the US. The island of Kauaʻi came in at No. 10

PC: Four Seasons Resorts Lānaʻi
Mauiʻs Four Seasons Resort on Lānaʻi was ranked No. 17 on the Best Hotels in the US list. Itʻs sister properties, the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Kailua Kona on Hawaiʻi Island was ranked No. 6, and the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea was listed at No. 25.  The Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection in Puakō on Hawaiʻi Island was ranked No. 15.

FS Maui waterfall pool. PC: Four Seasons Maui at Wailea

The 2023-2024 rankings highlight 16 categories of destinations to help travelers find the best place for their vacation. The publication also released lists for Best Cruise LinesBest Travel Rewards Programs, and Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA.

“After the recent years of uncertainty, we’re seeing a trend among travelers being ready to take those bucket list vacations to Europe and remote islands, as well as big adventure trips to African safari destinations, Patagonia and the Swiss Alps,” said Elizabeth Von Tersch, senior travel editor at US News in a media release announcement. “The 2023-2024 Best Vacations rankings offer a variety of destinations for every type of traveler, from those who want to relax on the beach to those who prefer trekking through mountains or exploring culture-filled cities.”

The rankings were created using factors that included travelers’ opinions, as provided by user votes, with expert and editor analysis. The publication notes that each vacation destination was scored in 10 categories, from sights, culture and food to nightlife, adventure and romance.

See the full rankings here.

Best Places to Visit in the USA

  1. Glacier National Park, Montana
  2. Maui, Hawaii
  3. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona
  4. Honolulu – Oahu, Hawaii
  5. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming
US News & World Report is a multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms. US News was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Washington D.C. The publication provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and US News Live events.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
