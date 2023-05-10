The public is invited to a two-Sunday session workshop hosted by the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui called “Make a Ceramic Sashimi Set,” on Sundays, May 21 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Friends & Faire on 1980 Main St. in Wailuku.

The sessions include shaping and glazing of a plate, a shoyu dish and a chopsticks rest. Participants can choose to create one set for $70, or two sets for $100. All materials will be provided, including light snacks. JCSM members also get a $10 discount.

The guest instructor is Maui artist Jennifer Selwyn of Selwyn Ceramics, a small batch shop with unique products that are “inspired by nature, handmade with aloha.”

Spots are limited and no experience is required. Those interested may register on jcsmaui.org. Contact [email protected] for questions.