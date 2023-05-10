Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter is teaming up with partners to reduce harmful single-use plastic waste through the visitor industry.

The Rise Above Plastics on Vacation campaign provides free reusable bottles and utensil kits to new participants and aims to encourage visitors to reduce unnecessary plastic waste.

In addition to the Surfrider Foundation, other partners include: the County of Maui Recycling Division, Maui Ocean Center, and the Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kahana Shores as the first full complex of units to participate in the campaign,” said Marina Scott of Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter. “Their leadership and commitment to sustainability sets a strong example for the rest of the visitor industry.”

Kahana Shores, a 70-unit vacation ownership resort located in West Maui, joins the campaign. The complex has installed water filtration in every unit, along with reusable bottles and pre arrival messaging for guests.

“It is important for us to encourage our owners and visitors to be respectful of the island and to protect the marine environment, starting with this step to make it easier for them to reduce single use plastics,” said Terri Guest, Board Member of Kahana Shores Resort.

The Rise Above Plastics on Vacation campaign has already attracted 763 participating units to date and aims to reach more vacation rentals throughout the island.

Those interested in participating or supporting this program, can contact [email protected] or visit maui.surfrider.org.