Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 15, 2023

May 15, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-10
6-10
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:01 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 12:34 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:56 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 06:05 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 11:49 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:23 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:57 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north swell will continue to slowly decline today through the middle of the week. A new moderate sized north- northeast swell is forecast to build Wednesday night, giving a nice boost to north and east shore surf Thursday with a steady decline to follow Thursday night through next weekend. 


A series of south-southwest and south-southeast swells will keep south shore surf relatively steady through next weekend, at or slightly below the summertime average. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Fishermen Cited For Illegal Entry To Moku Naio Islet Seabird Sanctuary Off The Coast Of Lanaʻi      2Maui Obituaries Week Ending May 15 2023      32023 Maui Agfest And 4 H Livestock Fair June 3      4Keeping It Relle Maui Home Cook Is Featured In New Season Of The Great American Recipe      5Kihei Charter Maui Waena Students Win Top Prizes For Anti Vaping Campaigns      6List Maui Lane Closures Through May 19 2023