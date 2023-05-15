Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-10 6-10 5-7 5-7 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:01 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 12:34 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:56 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 06:05 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 11:49 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:23 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:15 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north swell will continue to slowly decline today through the middle of the week. A new moderate sized north- northeast swell is forecast to build Wednesday night, giving a nice boost to north and east shore surf Thursday with a steady decline to follow Thursday night through next weekend.

A series of south-southwest and south-southeast swells will keep south shore surf relatively steady through next weekend, at or slightly below the summertime average.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph.