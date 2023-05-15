Department of Liquor Control

The county Department of Liquor Control issued a reminder today to all liquor license holders that license renewal applications for the 2023-24 fiscal year are due by 4:30 p.m. June 15. If the license is not renewed by the deadline, the license will expire June 30, 2023.

This is the first time that applications must have notarization. Renewal applications require an authorized signer and now must be notarized due to changes to state law HRS 281-53.

Department of Liquor Control encourages licensees to complete the renewal process as soon as possible to ensure approval by the deadline. Liquor license renewal applications won’t be accepted under any circumstances after 4:30 p.m. June 15, according to a department news release.

Only the current liquor license renewal application revised in 2023 will be accepted. Older versions of the forms will not be considered.

Application for Renewal of Liquor License may be downloaded from the county’s Liquor department website.

The renewal of an existing liquor license will be granted after filing a completed application that is received by the department, paying a basic fee, submitting state tax clearance and providing other required documents.

Liquor Control officers are prohibited from accepting or receiving any documents or fees. All documents and payments must be mailed directly to or dropped off at the Department of Liquor Control, 110 ʻAlaʻihi St., Room 212, Kahului, HI, 96732, and must be received and accepted by the department no later than 4:30 p.m. June 15. Checks should be made payable to Department of Liquor Control.

For more information, call the County of Maui Department of Liquor Control at 808-243-7772 or email [email protected]