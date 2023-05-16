The County of Maui Virtual Career Fair entry page and exhibit hall are shown. The free, public event will be held 100% online from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 25, to offer information on open career positions with the county. Graphic courtesy: County of Maui

The County of Maui hosts a Virtual Career Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 25. To registerer and attend the online event, visit https://countyofmauijobs.vfairs.com/en/login.

An email will explain how to log in. No webcam is needed, and participants may come and go as they please.

County officials say job seekers can browse information on nearly 100 open positions, and learn ways to apply.

During the virtual career fair, job seekers will also discover the perks of being a County of Maui employee. Applicants can get questions answered in real time by county staff via the chat function or video features.

Job seekers will learn about various County of Maui career positions and how to apply. County positions are available in parks and recreation, transportation, planning and zoning, construction and maintenance of roadways, public safety (including police and fire), sanitation, social services and more.

Facilitated by the county’s Department of Personnel Services, this is the second County of Maui Virtual Career Fair, which focuses solely on county positions. County-only career fairs are held twice per year. A separate job fair with various employers is held by the county Office of Economic Development.

With more than 2,600 employees and an annual budget of about $1 billion, the County of Maui has work sites on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. The majority of the county’s workforce comprises civil service employees, and most are covered by collective bargaining and represented by a public employee union.

For more information call the county Department of Personnel Services at 808-270-7850.