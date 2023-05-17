The Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation, Inc. has named 10 high school seniors from Maui County as scholarship recipients of its annual Legacy Scholarship Program.

The students were among 60 recipients, one from each qualifying public and independent school in the state, who received scholarships based on their excellent academic achievement, dedication to community service and financial need. In total, the Foundation awarded $219,000 to students throughout the state in its Legacy Scholarship Program this year.

“Mr. and Mrs. Takitani founded Hawaiian Host, and knew hard work, innovation and commitment to excellence were key factors in their success,” said KSSK Radio personality Michael W. Perry, the Takitani Foundation Chairman of the Board. “The Takitanis wanted to recognize those same qualities in Hawaiʻi’s outstanding students with support to further their education.”

Jairo Baguio-Larena wins the Aiko Takitani Distinguished Student Award of $8,000:

Jairo Baguio-Larena

Jairo Baguio-Larena of H.P. Baldwin High School is the son of Edeluisa Baguio-Larena and Benedicto Larena, Jr. An active participant in STEM and Robotics programs, Baguio-Larena volunteered at many community service activities including the Maui Family Support Services and the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, Maui, while maintaining a 4.0 academic record throughout his high school years. Bagio-Larena will attend Seattle University in the Fall.

Maui District Public Schools – $3,000 scholarship awards:

Lilata Sansone of Hāna High School is the daughter of Nicholas and Yuwaret Sansone. An avid wrestler and equestrian with a strong academic record, Sansone was active in student government and interned at Hāna Health. She will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Maui this year.

Kaitlin Kitagawa of King Kekaulike High School is the daughter of Glen and Kathy Suzuki- Kitagawa. Kitagawa was recognized as an A.P. scholar and wan active participant in the 4-H Club program and a member of the school’s Jazz and Concert bands. Santa Clara University will welcome Kitagawa in the Fall.

Haley Mahoe of Lahainaluna High School is the daughter of Donald and Tamie Mahoe Ranking 1st in her class, Mahoe interned for Senator Brian Schatz and seeks to play a role in national and state government policies. An accomplished athlete, Mahoe will attend the University of Pennsylvania.

Carl Brian Padron of Lānaʻi High and Elementary School is the son of Emmanuel and Carol Padron. He recently received a STEM Honors Certificate and expects to receive an Associate in Arts, Liberal Arts degree from the University of Hawaiʻi, Maui College this May. Padron will enroll at Menlo College in September.

Shayna-Mae Wakayama of Maui High School is the daughter of Danica Lopes. Wakayama has been an Upward Bound program participant for 3 years, mentored young children in the Maui Summer Pals Program and will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa this Fall.

Jonah Sahagun of Molokaʻi High school is the son of Kaleo and Krisha Puaa. He received an Upward Bound One Ocean TRIO award forleadership, and is a member of the football team and the Culinary Club. He will enroll at Santa Rosa Junior College this September.

Hawaiʻi Association of Independent Schools – $3,000 scholarship awards

Cami Nakagawa of Kamehameha Schools on Maui is the daughter of Eric and Karene Nakagawa. Academic excellence earned Nakagawa a place on the Headmaster’s List and recognition by the National Honors Society. A Swim Team and Island Aquatic Swim Club member, Nakagawa also participated in the High School Band and student government. She will attend Amherst College in Massachusetts in the Fall.

Niko Banto of Maui Preparatory Academy is the son of Luis and Kellie Banto. Class President in his Junior year, Banto actively participated in Rotary Interact Club activities throughout high school and was a member of the Cross Country and Swim teams. He will attend Babson College.

Kayla Bush of Seabury Hall is the daughter of John and Terezia Bush. A National Honors

Society member, Bush was active in Track and Field programs and the Varsity Swim team. She is headed to Santa Clara University this September.

Mamoru and Aiko Takitani founded Hawaiian Host, manufacturer of Hawaiian Host chocolates, and established the Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation, Inc. to give back to the community by providing the gift of education to the young people of Hawaiʻi.

Since 1993, the Foundation hasannually presented scholarships to an outstanding student from every qualifying high school in the state, and has awarded over $12.5 million dollars in scholarships and grants for academic enrichment programs throughout Hawai’i.