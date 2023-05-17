Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 17, 2023

May 17, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
2-4
4-6
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 06:47 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 01:53 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:57 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 07:55 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 12:45 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:12 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, medium-period north swell will decline through today, followed by a small, short-period reinforcing swell late tonight and Thursday. Some of this swell will wrap into exposed eastern shores, but otherwise, east shore surf will be below May average as the nearby trade wind flow will be weaker than normal into Saturday. A small northwest swell is possible early next week, while returning trade winds will increase east shore surf. 


Generally background swell from the southwest and southeast will maintain surf below May average through the next few days. Little source for southerly swell is seen beyond the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
