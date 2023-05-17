Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 2-4 4-6 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 06:47 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 01:53 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 07:55 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 12:45 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:12 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:29 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 6:58 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium-period north swell will decline through today, followed by a small, short-period reinforcing swell late tonight and Thursday. Some of this swell will wrap into exposed eastern shores, but otherwise, east shore surf will be below May average as the nearby trade wind flow will be weaker than normal into Saturday. A small northwest swell is possible early next week, while returning trade winds will increase east shore surf.

Generally background swell from the southwest and southeast will maintain surf below May average through the next few days. Little source for southerly swell is seen beyond the weekend.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.