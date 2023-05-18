Maui Business

Hawaiʻi gas prices remain steady as Memorial Day approaches

May 18, 2023, 2:00 PM HST
Hawaiʻi gas prices continued holding steady in the last week as travelers finalize their plans for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday and the start of the summer travel season, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $4.78, which has been the same for the past five weeks. The average national price is $3.54.

In Kahului, the average price of $4.85 is 1 penny higher than last week, 1 cent lower than last month and 61 cents lower than a year ago.

“AAA Hawaiʻi projected this week that this Memorial Day, travel by residents in the five Pacific region states including Hawaiʻi is expected to be slightly higher than it was in 2019 before the pandemic,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “If that trend holds for summer travel, we would expect demand for gasoline to be higher.”

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.68, which is the same as last week and last month, and 56¢ lower than the price on the same date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.80, which is the same as last week, 1 cent lower than last month, and 58 cents lower than the same date a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.24, which is 1 penny higher than last week, 1 cent higher than last month, and 45 cents lower than a year ago.

